Gartner (NYSE:IT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.250- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.51 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.40 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.00.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $4.74 on Thursday, hitting $231.87. 566,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,138. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 97.42, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner has a 1 year low of $114.36 and a 1 year high of $239.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gartner will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,654 shares of company stock valued at $22,111,550. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.