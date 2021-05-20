Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del Sells 4,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $230,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,708 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $165,404.64.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $231,640.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,556 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $147,327.84.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $253,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 6,276 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $430,157.04.

SPT traded up $4.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,891. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.43.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.7% during the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 49.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

