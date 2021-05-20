Brokerages Anticipate Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $147.44 Million

Analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will report sales of $147.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.59 million. Sarepta Therapeutics reported sales of $137.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $615.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $545.75 million to $682.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $781.33 million, with estimates ranging from $624.38 million to $998.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.40.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,518.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $3.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.21. 1,543,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,314. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.03 and its 200 day moving average is $106.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.01. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

