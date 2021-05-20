Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.27 Million

Analysts expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to post $20.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.00 million and the lowest is $19.20 million. Sientra reported sales of $12.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year sales of $81.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.60 million to $83.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $95.00 million, with estimates ranging from $90.40 million to $98.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sientra in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sientra in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sientra in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIEN stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.81.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

