Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Major Shareholder Ansbert Gadicke Sells 17,833 Shares

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 17,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $363,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 4,666 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $93,646.62.

On Friday, May 14th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 6,900 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $138,276.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 29,684 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $609,412.52.

On Monday, May 10th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 17,133 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $373,499.40.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 8,972 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $170,198.84.

On Monday, April 19th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,056 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $194,080.80.

On Friday, April 16th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 5,847 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $116,121.42.

On Monday, April 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 20,628 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $433,600.56.

On Friday, April 9th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,300 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $243,801.00.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.30. The stock had a trading volume of 129,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

HARP has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HARP. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $22,479,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,202,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,473,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 24.5% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,285,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,817,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $9,260,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

