Kenneth D. Knight Sells 28,010 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $769,994.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE NVTA traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $27.57. 4,017,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,437,869. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Invitae by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 515.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

