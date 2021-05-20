NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) COO Owen J. Sullivan Sells 102,267 Shares

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at $12,277,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NCR traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.49. 846,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,255. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.81.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in NCR by 44.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in NCR by 2.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in NCR by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in NCR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in NCR by 6.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NCR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

