NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) COO Owen J. Sullivan Sells 102,267 Shares

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at $12,277,193.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:NCR traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.49. 846,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,255. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.81.
NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have issued reports on NCR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.
NCR Company Profile
NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.
