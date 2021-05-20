Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann Sells 25,000 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,125,264.00.

PINS traded up $2.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.34. 13,597,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,616,711. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.13 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of -95.84 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 412.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

