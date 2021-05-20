Analysts Anticipate Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.20 Billion

Brokerages predict that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will announce $41.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $41.42 billion. Cigna reported sales of $39.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year sales of $166.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $166.00 billion to $166.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $176.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $175.50 billion to $178.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.76.

In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,998 shares in the company, valued at $10,830,445.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $3,464,604.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,862.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CI traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $260.66. 911,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

