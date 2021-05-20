Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will announce $1.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. Citizens Financial Group posted sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year sales of $6.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.87.

NYSE:CFG traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,958,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,870. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $20.97 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,208,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,604 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,565,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

