Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.360-0.390 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.830-1.940 EPS.

NASDAQ:REYN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.02. 661,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,694. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average is $29.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion and a PE ratio of 17.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

REYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Estes bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

