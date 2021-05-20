Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Down 16.9% This Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $41,906.31 or 1.00554065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion and approximately $451.77 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00041499 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00125064 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001128 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000724 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 178,764 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

