ACoconut Market Capitalization Tops $3.36 Million (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 35.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 20th. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00003028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $279,140.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00066298 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000334 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ACUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.