Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.51 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) will announce $6.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.52 billion and the lowest is $6.50 billion. Broadcom posted sales of $5.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year sales of $26.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.68 billion to $27.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $28.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.95 billion to $29.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,527 shares of company stock worth $13,472,688 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,408,693,000 after purchasing an additional 278,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,899,533,000 after buying an additional 240,694 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after buying an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $13.28 on Thursday, hitting $455.00. 2,184,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,048. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.89. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $270.51 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $185.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

