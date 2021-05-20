CGI (NYSE:GIB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $99.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GIB. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

NYSE:GIB traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a one year low of $60.45 and a one year high of $91.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.97 and its 200-day moving average is $79.41.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CGI will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CGI by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 946.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,042,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 84,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in CGI in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

