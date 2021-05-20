Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FDUS. B. Riley upped their target price on Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Hovde Group cut shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.07.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.12. The stock had a trading volume of 100,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,345. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.89.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 495.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth $100,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

