Brokerages Anticipate Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $815.63 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will post $815.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $814.20 million to $817.06 million. Valmont Industries reported sales of $688.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $3.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on VMI. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.33.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total transaction of $32,132.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,009. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total value of $5,782,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 288,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,665,517.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth about $135,442,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,345,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 324,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,119,000 after purchasing an additional 256,775 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $56,762,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 288.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,832,000 after purchasing an additional 236,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMI traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $243.75. 151,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,518. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.92. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $104.11 and a 52-week high of $265.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

