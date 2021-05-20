Brokerages Set Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) PT at $43.22

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.44.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BHF shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

NASDAQ BHF traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $48.54. The stock had a trading volume of 392,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,401. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.