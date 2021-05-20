Brokerages Set Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) PT at $43.22

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.44.
Several equities analysts recently commented on BHF shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.
NASDAQ BHF traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $48.54. The stock had a trading volume of 392,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,401. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $49.99.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
