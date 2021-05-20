Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Receives $6.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

AMRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $247,770.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 91,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 187.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 163,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $229,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $5.70. 423,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,262. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $7.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.20.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

