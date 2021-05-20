Analysts Expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will announce $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.80. FOX reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FOX.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of FOXA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.25. 2,721,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,097,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.45. FOX has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 165.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FOX (FOXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.