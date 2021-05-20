Analysts Set Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target at $76.55

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on BILI. CLSA began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:BILI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.80. 5,071,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,286,843. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $157.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of -95.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the first quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bilibili by 85.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 106.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

