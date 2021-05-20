German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. German American Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $53.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of GABC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.85. 49,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,493. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24. German American Bancorp has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $51.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.74%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing sold 10,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $490,728.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director U Butch Klem sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $223,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,127 shares of company stock worth $1,853,856. 7.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GABC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 30.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,993,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

