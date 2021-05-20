Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $44 billion-$46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.88 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on TSN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus raised Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.75.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $80.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,599,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,712. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.91 and a 200 day moving average of $69.63. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

