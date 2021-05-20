Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $52.85. The company had a trading volume of 48,021,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,255,264. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day moving average of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.90.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

