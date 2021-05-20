DeFiSocial Gaming Market Cap Reaches $5.15 Million (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 20th. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded down 25.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00072372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00401241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00218909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004342 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00034260 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.02 or 0.00963753 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com . The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFiSocial Gaming

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiSocial Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

