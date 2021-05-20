Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Lennox International posted sales of $941.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year sales of $4.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LII shares. Barclays raised their target price on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.42.

NYSE:LII traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $343.16. The stock had a trading volume of 132,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,082. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.03. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $191.14 and a 12-month high of $356.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.52%.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $85,778.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 1,872 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total transaction of $564,688.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,286 shares in the company, valued at $14,263,821.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,732 shares of company stock worth $10,263,770. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

