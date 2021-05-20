Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTMVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

RTMVY stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.93. 17,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,319. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97. Rightmove has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $18.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1241 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

