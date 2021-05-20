FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of FGROY remained flat at $$1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday. FirstGroup has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

