ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of ECOM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.49. The company had a trading volume of 95,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,489. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37. ChannelAdvisor has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $728.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $457,000.00. Also, Director Marshall Heinberg sold 13,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $291,980.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,081 shares of company stock worth $1,290,119. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

