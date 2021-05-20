National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$90.95.

NA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cormark upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock traded up C$0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$93.07. 1,644,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,091. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$88.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$78.44. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$52.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.48. The stock has a market cap of C$31.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.05.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. Equities analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 8.0295819 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total transaction of C$853,637.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,655.48.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

