Beer Money (BEER) Trading Down 46.2% Over Last Week

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 20th. In the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 46.2% lower against the US dollar. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $158,947.50 and approximately $58,643.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00075763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00018234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $473.55 or 0.01157296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00059847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.39 or 0.09830282 BTC.

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 399,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

