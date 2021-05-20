Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.32. NXP Semiconductors posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 230%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year earnings of $9.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $10.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.84 to $11.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.32.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $199.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,626,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,627. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $96.10 and a 1-year high of $216.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

In other news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total transaction of $2,979,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,758 shares of company stock valued at $9,480,762 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $1,956,000. XR Securities LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 851.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

