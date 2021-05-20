Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01. Kimberly-Clark reported earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.34 to $7.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kimberly-Clark.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $132.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,081,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 66.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.