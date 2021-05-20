Dai Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Dai coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a total market cap of $4.46 billion and approximately $1.43 billion worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dai has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00076102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00018094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.30 or 0.01163233 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00059328 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,023.51 or 0.09847104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00100711 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 4,452,761,985 coins and its circulating supply is 4,452,761,497 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

