Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Will Announce Earnings of $5.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $5.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full-year earnings of $13.12 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover West Fraser Timber.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

WFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

NYSE WFG traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.26. The stock had a trading volume of 491,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,631. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $26.93 and a one year high of $91.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth $713,562,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at $309,405,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at $193,916,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at $146,377,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at $133,157,000.

West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

