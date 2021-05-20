Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Siemens Healthineers (SHL)

Posted by on May 20th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Siemens Healthineers (ETR: SHL) in the last few weeks:

  • 5/10/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/5/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/4/2021 – Siemens Healthineers had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
  • 5/4/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 5/4/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 5/4/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/4/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/3/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/3/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €55.30 ($65.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/30/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 4/29/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/27/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €55.30 ($65.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/21/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €55.30 ($65.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/26/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR SHL traded down €0.41 ($0.48) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €46.05 ($54.18). 351,296 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of €44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.60. Siemens Healthineers AG has a one year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a one year high of €49.99 ($58.81).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.