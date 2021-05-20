Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Siemens Healthineers (SHL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Siemens Healthineers (ETR: SHL) in the last few weeks:

5/10/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Siemens Healthineers had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/4/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €55.30 ($65.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €55.30 ($65.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €55.30 ($65.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Siemens Healthineers was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR SHL traded down €0.41 ($0.48) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €46.05 ($54.18). 351,296 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of €44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.60. Siemens Healthineers AG has a one year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a one year high of €49.99 ($58.81).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

