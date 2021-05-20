BLink Achieves Market Cap of $9.30 Million (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 20th. During the last seven days, BLink has traded down 42.5% against the U.S. dollar. BLink has a total market capitalization of $9.30 million and $39,371.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0505 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00076102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00018094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $475.30 or 0.01163233 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00059328 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,023.51 or 0.09847104 BTC.

BLink Profile

BLink (CRYPTO:BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,235 coins. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

