Viii Lp Canaan Sells 12,000 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $68,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $66,360.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 7,230 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $44,319.90.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $73,080.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $80,040.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,193 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $71,860.65.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $86,040.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $85,560.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 6,081 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $43,296.72.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,874 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $78,619.02.

On Monday, April 26th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $86,880.00.

Shares of Spark Networks stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,813. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.62. Spark Networks SE has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spark Networks SE will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Spark Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Spark Networks by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 144,852 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spark Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Spark Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Spark Networks by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,705,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 440,301 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOV shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

