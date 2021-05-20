William P. Mr. Burke Sells 238 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $13,135.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William P. Mr. Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Haemonetics alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, William P. Mr. Burke sold 219 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $12,257.43.

NYSE:HAE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.72. 1,240,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAE shares. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $532,581,000 after purchasing an additional 97,015 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,862,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,780,000 after purchasing an additional 66,619 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,404,000 after purchasing an additional 180,109 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,057,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,420,000 after purchasing an additional 117,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,957,000 after acquiring an additional 78,498 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.