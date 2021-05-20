DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in the development, production and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which serves infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis and retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology clinical areas. DiaSorin S.p.A. is headquartered in Vercelli, Italy. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DSRLF. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DiaSorin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of DiaSorin in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $210.00.

DSRLF remained flat at $$175.00 during trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.11 and a 200-day moving average of $193.85. DiaSorin has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 0.59.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics tests for private and hospital microbiology laboratories worldwide. The company offers testing kits for infectious diseases, such as gastrointestinal infections, bone and mineral metabolism, endocrinology, hypertension, oncology, onco-hematology, and autoimmunity.

