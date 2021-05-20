Brokerages Set Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Price Target at $42.20

Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

LRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Stride stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.98. The stock had a trading volume of 246,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,004. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stride has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stride will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $508,660.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $295,473.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at $808,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,760 shares of company stock worth $6,940,722. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stride by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 107.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

