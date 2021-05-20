Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Receives $6.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leede Jones Gab cut shares of Theratechnologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Theratechnologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

THTX stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,956. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88. Theratechnologies has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $356.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.43 million during the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 135.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Theratechnologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Theratechnologies by 482.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 851,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 705,251 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Theratechnologies by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 703,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 299,865 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Theratechnologies by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 204,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

