Brokerages Set Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) PT at $10.60

Shares of Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCHWF shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Columbia Care in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Columbia Care from $8.00 to $8.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Care in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Columbia Care stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.96. The stock had a trading volume of 206,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,859. Columbia Care has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90.

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis-based health and wellness solutions, and derivative products. The company holds licenses in 19 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates cultivation facilities, manufacturing facilities, and retail dispensaries.

