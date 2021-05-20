Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Will Post Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.58 and the highest is $2.88. Stanley Black & Decker posted earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year earnings of $10.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $11.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $12.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.55.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $209.21. 1,107,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.30. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $120.87 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

