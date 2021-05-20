London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LNSTY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

OTCMKTS LNSTY traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.00. 183,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,754. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $35.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2529 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.