CACHE Gold (CGT) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $60.63 or 0.00148021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CACHE Gold has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $233,182.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CACHE Gold Profile

CGT is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 69,293 coins. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

