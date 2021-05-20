ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.99 million.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock traded up $7.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.87. The company had a trading volume of 401,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,255. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -79.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84. ShockWave Medical has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $169.53.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised ShockWave Medical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.00.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.70, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,314,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $318,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,212,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 935,634 shares of company stock valued at $115,488,315 over the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

