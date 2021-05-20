Future plc (LON:FUTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Future plc (LON:FUTR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,715 ($35.47).

Several brokerages have weighed in on FUTR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Future from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 3,140 ($41.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Future from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:FUTR traded up GBX 276.60 ($3.61) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,926.60 ($38.24). 1,116,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,667. The stock has a market cap of £3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.46. Future has a fifty-two week low of GBX 976.75 ($12.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,982 ($38.96). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,266.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,946.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

