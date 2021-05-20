SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Insider Sells $117,045.28 in Stock

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) insider John S. Schoenstein sold 6,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $117,045.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SVMK traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,754. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 1.39. SVMK Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. SVMK’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVMK. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 17,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 999,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 299,050 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 4th quarter worth about $6,899,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 4th quarter worth about $805,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SVMK shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

