Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Million

Equities analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) will post sales of $1.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $37.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $6.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.18 million to $6.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $34.73 million, with estimates ranging from $15.82 million to $57.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AGIO shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $53,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $970,718.32. Insiders have sold 21,302 shares of company stock worth $1,154,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 468.2% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,841,000 after purchasing an additional 891,047 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $42,556,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,691,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,537,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,295,000 after buying an additional 336,090 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 408.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 354,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after buying an additional 284,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $56.76. 603,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,805. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.08. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.47 and a one year high of $58.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.80.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

